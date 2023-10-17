United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. United Airlines updated its Q4 guidance to $1.50-$1.80 EPS.

UAL traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,759,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 544.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Airlines from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

