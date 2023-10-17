United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.52 billion-$13.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.44 billion. United Airlines also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.50-$1.80 EPS.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. 11,759,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,787. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.19.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in United Airlines by 53.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 209.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

