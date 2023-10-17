United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.516-$13.700, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.57 billion.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. 10,932,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,837. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.19.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 544.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

