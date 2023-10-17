UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Achieves $3.43 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and $397,309.71 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00013002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00218819 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,035,566 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

