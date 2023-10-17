Urbana (TSE:URB) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.85. Approximately 1,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.

Urbana Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.15. The firm has a market cap of C$48.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

