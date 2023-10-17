USDX [Kava] (USDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $190,201.73

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003324 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $105.59 million and $190,201.73 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,462.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.07 or 0.00801137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00136618 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00013433 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00022589 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000509 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

