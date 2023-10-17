Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Head to Head Comparison

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) and CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Vaccinex has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CohBar has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vaccinex and CohBar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 N/A CohBar 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Vaccinex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of CohBar shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of Vaccinex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of CohBar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and CohBar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex N/A -648.25% -355.88% CohBar N/A -78.10% -74.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaccinex and CohBar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $650,000.00 6.11 -$19.82 million ($6.60) -0.14 CohBar N/A N/A -$12.18 million ($4.36) -0.57

CohBar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaccinex. CohBar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaccinex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CohBar beats Vaccinex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D. Its Pepinemab is being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 study in recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer and in a Phase 1/2a study in Alzheimer's Disease, with ongoing exploration of potential Phase 3 development in Huntington's disease. It has also developed ActivMAb, an antibody drug discovery platform based on a novel method for complex targets, such as multi-pass membrane receptors or large and diverse libraries of full-length human monoclonal antibodies on the surface of pox viruses. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases. CohBar, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

