VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Shares Down 0.2%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.05. 12,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 18,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

The company has a market cap of $29.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 43,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 714.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 74,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

