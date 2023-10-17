Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $307,000.

Shares of VAW traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,578. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.23. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

