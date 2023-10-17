Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of David Kennon Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.54. 292,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.22 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average is $213.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

