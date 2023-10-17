Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,390,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,836,000 after buying an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,383. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.