Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.02. 2,117,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,694. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.13 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

