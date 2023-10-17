Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Acquired by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. David Kennon Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,919,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after acquiring an additional 782,182 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,708,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 815,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,077,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,242,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,805 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.