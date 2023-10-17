Verge Achieves Market Cap of $53.48 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $53.48 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,494.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00218181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.78 or 0.00802898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00531811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00052576 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00137724 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,840,575 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,840,582 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

