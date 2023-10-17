Verge Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $53.40 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,462.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00218031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.07 or 0.00801137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00528007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00052436 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00136618 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,836,813 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

