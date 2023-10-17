Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) versus Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Financial Analysis

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -2,512.55% -116.79% -87.43% Research Solutions 1.52% 9.27% 3.01%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Research Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.68, suggesting a potential upside of 105.95%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Research Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $748,426.00 3.11 -$21.76 million ($7.88) -0.03 Research Solutions $37.70 million 1.78 $570,000.00 $0.02 113.50

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Research Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Versus Systems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

