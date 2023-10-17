VirtualMeta (VMA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38,961.61

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $34.98 million and approximately $38,961.61 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.01520828 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

