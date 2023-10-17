Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.55. Vitru shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 336 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vitru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Vitru Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $528.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of -0.18.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vitru Limited will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vitru in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vitru by 4,544.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vitru in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

