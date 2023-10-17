Walken One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.95 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Walken has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,844,196 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

