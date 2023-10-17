Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,698,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $573.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

