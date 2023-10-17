Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2023 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/13/2023 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2023 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.27. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,403.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 180,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 441,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 40,206 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 141.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 46,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

