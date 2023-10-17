West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $485,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 132.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST traded up $3.37 on Tuesday, reaching $389.18. The stock had a trading volume of 81,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,997. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

