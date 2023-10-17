WhiteBIT Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.17 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for about $5.26 or 0.00018431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $324.78 million and $9.17 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 385,289,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is a digital asset of WhiteBIT, a European cryptocurrency exchange of Ukrainian origin boasting 3 million users globally. The token, part of a 400 million total supply, half of which are treasury tokens, serves to integrate the WhiteBIT exchange ecosystem with other related projects.

WBT offers benefits to holders who either simply own the tokens or block them in Holding. Owners keeping WBT in their Main balance can achieve up to 90% off taker fees and up to 100% off maker trading fees. Blocking WBT in Holding yields perks like increased referral shares, a unique maker fee structure bypassing standard fees, free withdrawals of ERC-20 tokens and ETH, and free Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks.

WBT finds use in trading contests, airdrops, and other activities as a rewards instrument. The token aims to facilitate efficient platform usage and bestowing privileges like lowered trading fees, higher referral rates, free AML checks, and free ERC-20/ETH withdrawals.”

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

