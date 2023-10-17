Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 231.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 87,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,372,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,437,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. 4,659,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,815,297. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

