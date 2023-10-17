Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) One Day Volume Hits $99.17 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.64 billion and $99.17 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $28,459.78 or 0.99968878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 163,106 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin on Ethereum. It enhances liquidity and enables Bitcoin’s use in DeFi. Managed by the WBTC DAO, it integrates with wallets, dapps, and smart contracts. WBTC is utilized for lending, borrowing, swapping, yield farming, and liquidity pools in Aave, Balancer, Compound, Kyber Network, MakerDAO, and Uniswap. WBTC was collaboratively launched in January 2019 by BitGo, Ren, Dharma, Kyber, Compound, MakerDAO, and Set Protocol. Merchants and custodians facilitate token minting and burning, with custodians storing BTC and performing transactions on Ethereum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.