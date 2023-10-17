Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given New $64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 156.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. 57,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 156.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $68.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

