16,454 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.34. 377,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,583. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.43 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.68 and a 200 day moving average of $193.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

