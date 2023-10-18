188,225 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 188,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,620,000. GitLab accounts for about 1.0% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.12% of GitLab as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,648.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,648.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,323 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,085. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,519. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.