1inch Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.78 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $261.26 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1inch Network has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,042,957,364 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

