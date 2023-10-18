22,139 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,139 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 19,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DHI traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.41. The stock had a trading volume of 842,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,853. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

