2,572,471 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,572,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,113,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 4.60% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,405,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,234,000 after purchasing an additional 136,489 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,719,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 143,621 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,730,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 810,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 620,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,788,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 228,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,571. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

