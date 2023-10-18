2,853,584 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,853,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,234,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 3.5% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 1.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.24. 1,071,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

