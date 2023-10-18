3,312,764 Shares in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,312,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,673,000. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF makes up about 6.2% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.43% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 847.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of ONEY stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.17. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $102.74.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

