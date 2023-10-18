333,000 Shares in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Purchased by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 333,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Applied DNA Sciences makes up approximately 0.5% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 2.58% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 23,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,290. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

