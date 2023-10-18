336,172 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 336,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,512,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. 1,637,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,536,772. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

