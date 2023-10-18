3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Short Interest Down 6.4% in September

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 14,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 35.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,627,248 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 684,992 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 129.3% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,770 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 147.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 25.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,333 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Stock Down 4.7 %

DDD traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 692,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,400. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $571.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

