3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Lifted by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. 551,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,922. 3M has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

