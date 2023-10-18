42-coin (42) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

42-coin (42) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for about $47,868.33 or 1.68567712 BTC on exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $2.01 million and $256.23 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00213122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013824 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.