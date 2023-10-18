42-coin (42) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

42-coin (42) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for about $47,868.33 or 1.68567712 BTC on exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $2.01 million and $256.23 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00213122 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013245 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013824 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000479 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.
42-coin Coin Profile
42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling 42-coin
