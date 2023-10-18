5th Street Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 164,825 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,487,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,102,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 100,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of DMXF traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $62.66.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

