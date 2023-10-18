5th Street Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Sysco makes up approximately 0.2% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,732,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. 893,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,975. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.55.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

