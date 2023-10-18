6,511 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $14,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. 11,349,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,885,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.99 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

