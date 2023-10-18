767,105 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 767,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.05% of Amcor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 697.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 2,693,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,603,798. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

