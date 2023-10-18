ABBC Coin (ABBC) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.68 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,476,785,966 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin is a payment platform built on a hybrid blockchain technology that combines the best features of PoW and PoS consensus mechanisms to provide fast and secure transactions. It is used to facilitate payments for products and services offered by the platform, as well as to incentivize network participation and reward node operators. ABBC Coin was created by a team of developers led by Jason Daniel Paul Philip and is used to enable various services and features within the ABBC ecosystem, including an e-commerce platform, a payment gateway, and a digital wallet. Overall, ABBC Coin aims to provide fast and secure transactions for its users while offering a variety of products and services that enable them to transact with cryptocurrencies easily and efficiently.”

