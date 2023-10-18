abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,891. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.49.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About abrdn Global Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

