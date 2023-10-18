Acala Token (ACA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.62 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Acala Token has a market cap of $37.56 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014657 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,250.93 or 1.00084221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013039 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002240 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04606808 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,204,588.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

