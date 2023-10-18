ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Purchases £150.06 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery bought 183 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($183.29).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 151 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £151 ($184.44).

ActiveOps Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AOM traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 80.04 ($0.98). 10,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £57.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,150.00 and a beta of 0.26. ActiveOps Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.40).

ActiveOps Company Profile

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

