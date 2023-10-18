Adshares (ADS) Reaches Market Cap of $15.15 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. Adshares has a total market cap of $15.15 million and $42,229.23 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001431 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,752,006 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

