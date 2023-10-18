aelf One Day Volume Reaches $6.82 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $227.30 million and $6.82 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001431 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001388 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 672,845,733 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

