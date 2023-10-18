Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Down 1.4%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.42). Approximately 1,649,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,792,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.20 ($1.44).

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,670.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Olusegun Ogunsanya sold 666,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.36), for a total value of £739,454.25 ($903,205.39). Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

