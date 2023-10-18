Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Down 8.1% in September

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alamo Group Stock Down 3.8 %

ALG traded down $6.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.03. 54,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,807. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $200.81. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $440.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $100,748.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,220.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Alamo Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

